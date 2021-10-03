Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.