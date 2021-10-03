Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,208. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

