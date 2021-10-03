Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.30. 1,357,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $160.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

