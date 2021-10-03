Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $60,853,404 over the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.60. 4,053,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.85.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

