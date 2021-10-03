Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $3.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.71 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $198.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $203.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

