Zacks Investment Research Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts via acquisitions, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Organic growth aided by rising fee income, loans and deposits will likely drive its revenues, going forward. The bank’s steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable. Given sound liquidity, it is likely to be able to continue meeting obligations if the economy worsens. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Costs are likely to remain elevated due to technological investments. Significant exposure to commercial real-estate loans and weak credit quality can be risky amid challenging economy and competitive markets.”

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.65.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $152.80 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $90.45 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.