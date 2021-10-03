Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Hold

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.08 million, a PE ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

