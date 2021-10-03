Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 520,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 389,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

