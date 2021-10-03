Zacks Investment Research Lowers Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freedom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freedom by 10,469.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Freedom by 28.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

