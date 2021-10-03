Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $26.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

