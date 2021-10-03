Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

