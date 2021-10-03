Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,912.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.04 or 0.07112762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00354336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.99 or 0.01175548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00111482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00533987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00441706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00298641 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

