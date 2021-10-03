Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

