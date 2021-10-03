Zeusshield (ZSC) One Day Volume Tops $4,743.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $388,766.41 and $4,743.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

