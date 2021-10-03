Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the August 31st total of 282,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,855. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

