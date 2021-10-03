Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $3,860,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.65 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

