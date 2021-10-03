ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 72.1% Higher Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $845,265.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00145546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.28 or 1.00011513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.69 or 0.07108172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002568 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 56,078,472 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

