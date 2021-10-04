-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.07 on Friday. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

