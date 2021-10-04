-$0.14 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,537,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,363. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

