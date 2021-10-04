$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.