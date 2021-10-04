-$0.48 EPS Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.40). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

GMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. 5,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,360. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

