$0.97 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 50.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

