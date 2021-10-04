$1.06 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. ExlService posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $126.78 on Monday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $176,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

