$1.06 EPS Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $65.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

