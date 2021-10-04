$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $952.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $11.28 on Friday, hitting $272.78. The company had a trading volume of 71,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.19 and a 200-day moving average of $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $223.51 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.