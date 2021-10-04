-$1.26 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.10). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,720. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.