-$1.26 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.10). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,720. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.