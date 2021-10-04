$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,888. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $52,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

