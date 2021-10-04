$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.80. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.67. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $108.67 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

