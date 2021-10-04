$1.94 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 7,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.