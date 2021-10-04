$10.04 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post $10.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.99 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $36.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $37.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.56 million, with estimates ranging from $63.82 million to $105.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $21.81 on Monday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $6,424,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

