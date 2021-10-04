$116.80 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $116.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the highest is $118.10 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $471.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.40 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $441.40 million, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $448.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,883. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BancFirst by 134.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.