1,250 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $110.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

