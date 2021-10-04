13,100 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 305,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 220,486 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

