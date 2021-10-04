$151.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce sales of $151.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $158.80 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $570.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ECVT stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

