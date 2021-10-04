1,700 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.46.

BioNTech stock opened at $254.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

