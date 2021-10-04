$222.77 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report sales of $222.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.20 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $818.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RPC by 280.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.