$25.07 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $25.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.25 million and the highest is $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,538 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

