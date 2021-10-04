25,014 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,525 shares of company stock valued at $119,396,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

NYSE U opened at $126.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.