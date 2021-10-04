26,428 Shares in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October makes up about 1.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 26.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

