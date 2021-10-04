2,690,558 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,690,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

QCOM stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 130,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.