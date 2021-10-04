$270.12 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $270.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.