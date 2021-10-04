$270.12 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $270.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OHI stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.