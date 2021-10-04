$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.63 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. 800,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,147. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

