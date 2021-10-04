$31.97 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce sales of $31.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $126.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SOI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $396.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

