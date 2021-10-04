3,101 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 261,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 97,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $222.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.