$419.13 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce sales of $419.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $419.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.30 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

