42,600 Shares in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.41% of BGSF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BGSF by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

