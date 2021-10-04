4,871 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. 1,817,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.