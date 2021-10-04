$490.10 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $490.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Seeyond raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,739. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

