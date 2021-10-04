$56.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce $56.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.60 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,811.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $329.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $463.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $560.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 1,094,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,036. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of -1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,113,359. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

