$572.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $572.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

GCO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,601. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

